Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.18% of Playtika worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Playtika by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Playtika by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,810,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,907,235.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 664,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,417. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

