Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 237.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 619.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. 2,198,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,558. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

