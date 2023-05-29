Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,879. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

