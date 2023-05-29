Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Sapiens International worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. 74,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.