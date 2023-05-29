Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 112,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,698. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.