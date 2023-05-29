Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBGPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,110.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $22.29. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 43.20%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

