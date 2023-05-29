CNB Bank Acquires 4,294 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2,862.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Prologis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 58,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Prologis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Prologis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,895,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92,783 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,002,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,008,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

