CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.36. 2,347,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

