CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.49. 3,149,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $927,717 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

