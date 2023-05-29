CNB Bank Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 358,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 158,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.93. 3,081,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.48 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

