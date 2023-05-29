Coco Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coco Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,422 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.