Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

CTSH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

