Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,959 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 421,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

