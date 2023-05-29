Compton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,692. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

