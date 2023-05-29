Compton Financial Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,484. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

