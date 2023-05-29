Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFXTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.