ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. 5,709,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.