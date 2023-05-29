Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,541 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,052. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

