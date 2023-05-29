Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin



Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

