Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 13,616 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,970 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,992. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.