Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. 3,318,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,705. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

