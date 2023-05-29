Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.
Textron Price Performance
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
Further Reading
