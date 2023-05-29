Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,834 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,945. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

