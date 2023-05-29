Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. 4,777,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $108.63. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

