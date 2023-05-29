Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $10.73 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $70.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00038783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

