Cqs Us LLC Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cqs Us LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 473,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 87,643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,614,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,297,000 after buying an additional 554,538 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

WPM traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $44.65. 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,308.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.46) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.