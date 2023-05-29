Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $53.31 on Monday. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,880,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,183,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane NXT Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

