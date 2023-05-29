Critical Analysis: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bouygues and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 2 2 1 0 1.80 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bouygues presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.45% 8.71% 2.25% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $46.71 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $2.58 12.74 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.49 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Bouygues has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bouygues beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms). The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.