Critical Analysis: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) vs. Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullman Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01% Cullman Bancorp 21.76% 4.21% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million 3.85 $10.28 million N/A N/A Cullman Bancorp $17.37 million 4.54 $4.18 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.