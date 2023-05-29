Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,332. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.80. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.68 and a one year high of C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

