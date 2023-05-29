Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBVU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

