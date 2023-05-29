CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in May

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CTP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of CTPVF stock remained flat at C$15.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.31. CTP has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Further Reading

