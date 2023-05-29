CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.27 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $8,683.85 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUBE has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

