Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,228,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.26. 320,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

