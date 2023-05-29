Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.64. 733,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

