CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $21,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,718,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $853.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.