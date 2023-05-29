DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,945 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

XMLV traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,972. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

