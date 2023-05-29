DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,120. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $71.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.