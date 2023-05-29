DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 383,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 197,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

PBJ stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,531. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

