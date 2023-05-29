DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.62. The stock had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,581. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

