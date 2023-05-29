DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises about 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.