DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

