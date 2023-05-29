Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 8,409 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. 204,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

