Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.37.

AVGO stock traded up $83.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $812.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,376. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $814.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

