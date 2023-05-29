Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. 130,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.