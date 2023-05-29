Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 4,728 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Avista worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. 275,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

