Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises about 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 1.16% of Argan worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. State Street Corp raised its position in Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,127. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

