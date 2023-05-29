Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.