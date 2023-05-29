Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $672.30. 533,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,129. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

