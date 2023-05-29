Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American States Water by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in American States Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American States Water Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE AWR traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.